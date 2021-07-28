Delgadina Taitague Duenas Leon Guerrero, also known as “Del” and “Dina," familian Pomparu, of Talofofo, died July 26 at the age of 95. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talofofo as follows: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass on Thursday), 5 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Masses will end on Aug. 3. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talofofo. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

