Delia “Del” San Nicolas, familian Cocora/ Belungo, of Mangilao, formerly of Barrigada, died Feb. 14 at the age of 74. Nightly rosary is prayed at 6 p.m. at the Cruz family residence #214 Camelia Lane, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. March 4 at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be at noon followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Lucky you don't sedate me': GMH patient alleges botched procedure
- Delivery driver accuses business owner of groping
- Man arrested in alleged road rage case
- Man is allegedly attacked over ‘having sex’ with other’s ‘chick’
- Woman who drank at 'law enforcement function' suspected of impaired driving
- Police arrest woman suspected in robbery of Yona gas station
- Inalåhan Gadao festival a hit with crowd
- Police arrest suspect in OS7 Mart robbery
- Tabbada pleads guilty to murder
- Fisher: Ban flavored vape sales
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
The Gilita Gazette
- By Joycelynn Atalig
Rota - an island with the most intimate traffic experience in the world. Read moreThe Rota wave: ‘Aluf Luta!’
- By Brion Kanda
I read with great interest and some amusement the article “DPW: Guam ‘does not have good drivers’” which appeared in the Feb. 6 edition of The… Read moreSolutions from a 'lane blocker'
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In