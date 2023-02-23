Delia “Del” San Nicolas, familian Cocora/ Belungo, of Mangilao, formerly of Barrigada, died Feb. 14 at the age of 74. Nightly rosary is prayed at 6 p.m. at the Cruz family residence #214 Camelia Lane, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. March 4 at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be at noon followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

