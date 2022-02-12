Delma Delemel, of Dededo, died Feb. 2 at the age of 58. Last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 12 at Pacific Revival Church at 109 E. Nandez Ave. in Dededo. Cremation will follow.
