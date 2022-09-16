Demetrio "Dario" R. Juquiana, of Liguan Terrace, Dededo died September 8 at the age of 77. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 1- 4 p.m. September 22 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. September 23 at Blessed Diego Luis De San Vitores Church, Tumon. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

