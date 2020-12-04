Derrick Justin Quintanilla Sajo, of Talofofo, died Nov. 24 at the age of 35. Last respects will be held from 3-4 p.m. Dec. 11 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
