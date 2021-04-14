Desi Bersamin Godoy, also known as “Des," of Mangilao, died April 3 at the age of 33. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. April 30 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street, entrance to Guam Memorial Park, in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Private cremation will follow.

