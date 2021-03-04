Desideria Valeros Cercado, also known as “Desi/Daisy/Desing,” of Santa Rita, died Feb. 28 at the age of 87. A virtual rosary is being prayed each evening at 8 p.m. via Zoom. Please contact the family for log-in information. Last respects will be held March 11 from 9-11:30 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

