Desmond Hadley Inada Ezra, of Piti, passed away March 30 at the age of 21. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m April 14 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Private Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Vanessa Wills
