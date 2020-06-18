Destiny "Des" Lynn Manglona Farnum, of Yigo, died June 13 at the age of 36. Nightly rosary is being said at 316 Mapola Loop, Ghura 505, Dededo. A memorial service will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 26 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries