Diana Salas Palacios Santos, also known as “Auntie Nana," “Grandma Nana” and “Auntie Nana Strawberry," familian Salas/Tudela, of Piti, died Jan. 10 at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church in Piti. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

