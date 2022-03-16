Dickenson “Dicken” Kilafwakun, of Dededo, died March 7 at the age of 64. Final rosary will be held from 6-10 p.m. March 20 at 157 Jean Kevin St., Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon March 24 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

