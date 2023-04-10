Dina L. Tuazon, of Chalan Pago, April 4 at the age of 91. Mass is being prayed at 5:30 p.m. Mon-Sat. (Except Thursday), 6:30 & 10 a.m. Sunday, at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:45 a.m. April 21 with Mass of Christian burial at noon at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

