Dina Marlene Santos Marbibi, of Dededo, passed away July 22 at the age of 50. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 12 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park Cemetery, Barrigada.
