Dina Sanchez Taimanglo died June 29 at the age of 50. Mass will be at 6 a.m. July 7 at San Isidro Church, Malojloj. Last respects will be at 9 a.m. July 9 at the residence of John Paul and Debra Taimanglo. It will be followed by Christian funeral Mass at noon at St. Joseph Church, Inalåhan. Interment will then follow at Inalåhan Cemetery.

