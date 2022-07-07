Dina Sanchez Taimanglo died June 29 at the age of 50. Mass will be at 6 a.m. July 7 at San Isidro Church, Malojloj. Last respects will be at 9 a.m. July 9 at the residence of John Paul and Debra Taimanglo. It will be followed by Christian funeral Mass at noon at St. Joseph Church, Inalåhan. Interment will then follow at Inalåhan Cemetery.
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio…
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
In the last couple of weeks, the flawed Roe v. Wade decision was overturned by the Dobbs decision. Now the states and territories have policy …
- Charles D. Stake
As an alumnus of George Washington Law School, I was disappointed to learn that some students were calling for Chief Justice Thomas' dismissal…
