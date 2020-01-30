Dionisio "Dennis" M. Manzano, of Santa Rita, was called to eternal life on Jan. 28 at the age of 93. Rosary is being prayed at 6 p.m. Sunday-Friday; and 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Feb. 5 at the Santa Rita church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.
