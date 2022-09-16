Diosdado "Dado" C. Razon, of Dededo, died September 14 at the age of 78. Rosary followed by Mass will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, ending on September 22 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-noon September 27 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

