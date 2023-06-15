Diosdado "Joe" Dulos Mortera, of Upper Tumon, passed away June 13 at the age of 59. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:45 a.m. June 21 followed by prayer service at noon at Saint Paul Assembly of God Church, Dededo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

