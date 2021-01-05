Dolores A. Benavente, of Dededo, died recently at the age of 90. Last respects will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at the Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. On Wednesday, Jan. 6, Mass will be offered at noon at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries