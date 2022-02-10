Dolores "Doring" Afaisen Leon Guerrero, of Inalåhan, died Jan. 29 at the age of 75. Mass of Intention is prayed nightly (except Thursday & Saturday) at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, Inalåhan. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Joseph Church, Inalåhan. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

