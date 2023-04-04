Dolores Babauta Angoco

Dolores Babauta Angoco

Dolores “Doring”/“Mama” Babauta Angoco, “Familian Bida”, of Maina passed away March 31 at the age of 64 years. Mass will be offered at 5 p.m. April 3-5, 6 p.m. April 6, 3 p.m. April 7, 7 p.m. April 8, and 8 a.m. April 9 at Our Lady of Purification Church, Maina. The ninth night will be celebrated on Easter Sunday. Rosary will be said at noon at the residence of John & Doring Angoco followed by lunch. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon April 15 at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church, Maina. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

