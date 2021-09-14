Dolores “Doll” Babauta Ignacio, of Sinajana, died Sept. 8 at the age of 63. Mass of Intention is at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana, from Sept. 10-24: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 5 p.m.; and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 29 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

