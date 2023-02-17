Dolores “Lole” Baza Tainatongo Eclavea, of Agana Springs, Sinajana, died Feb. 16 at the age of 83. Mass and Rosary are being held at St. Jude Church, Sinajana. Mass will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 – Mass at 6pm, at 5 p.m. Feb. 18, at 8:30 a.m., and 6 p.m. Feb. 19-21 with rosary immediately after. Last respects will be held from 7:30 – 10 a.m. March 7 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Church, Sinajana. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

