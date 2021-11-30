Dolores “Lole” Cruz Blas, familian Endon/Tugon, of Dededo, died Nov. 6 at the age of 80. Last respects will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon Dec. 7 at Our Lady of Purification Church in Maina, followed by interment at Vicente Limtiaco Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.

