Dolores “Didd” Guevara Castro, familian Kan of Capital Hill, Saipan, died Sept. 28 at the age of 74. Mass is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 6:30 a.m. Sunday until Oct. 15 (no Mass Thursdays) at St. Jude Church, Sinajana. Last respects will be from 9 a.m.- noon Oct. 11 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial and internment services will be held in Saipan.
