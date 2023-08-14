Dolores “Dee Cruz” Jesus Cruz, of Yigo, formerly of Asan, passed away Aug. 10 at the age of 88. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Aug. 17 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada. 

Tags

Load entries