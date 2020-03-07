Dolores M. Crisostomo, better known as Dolores Rios Mesa, of Ordot Famha, died March 2 at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 6 p.m. on Sunday. Mass will continue until March 20. Last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 21, at the Ordot church. Christian burial will be held at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.

