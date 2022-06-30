Dolores “Dolores Yoke” Meno Cruz, familian Yoke, died June 9 at the age of 77. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. July 2 at Ada’s Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church in Malesso'. Interment will follow at the Malesso' Catholic Cemetery.

