Dolores “Dolores Yoke” Meno Cruz, familian Yoke, died June 9 at the age of 77. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. July 2 at Ada’s Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church in Malesso'. Interment will follow at the Malesso' Catholic Cemetery.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- New $700 stimulus proposed
- Guam daughter serves as Air Force pilot
- ‘It has been exhausting’: Veteran’s wife shares monthslong fight for benefits
- Report: San Nicolas ‘brought discredit upon the House’
- Guam man arrested in alleged beating of aircraft carrier sailor
- ‘I was only seven when my dad was killed’
- Story of rescued Guam dog reaches millions
- Boat sunk at marina; vandalism alleged
- 1,000 positions at job fair
- Man arrested in alleged beating of aircraft carrier sailor
Images
Videos
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
In 1982, I took a constitutional law class and we covered all the normal hot topics, such as the death penalty and abortion. At the time, my p… Read more
- Peter R. Sgro Jr.
This past weekend’s U.S. Supreme Court decision is not only a landmark historic decision but also the greatest decision ever to foster the liv… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In