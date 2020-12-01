Dolores "Ling" Meno Rosadino, of Inarajan died recently. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment and committal service will follow at Inarajan Cemetery. Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

