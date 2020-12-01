Dolores "Ling" Meno Rosadino, of Inarajan died recently. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment and committal service will follow at Inarajan Cemetery. Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- $3M in tax refund checks to be mailed
- Former homeless man who found success in real estate gives away 2,500 meals
- Guam son dies after shooting in Nevada
- Convicted drug smuggler faces more time after positive drug tests
- 30K COVID-19 tests could lend to a blueprint for something more
- New fines for breaking social gathering and other public health directives go into effect on Thanksgiving Day
- Businesses investigated for alleged pandemic aid fraud
- Former Team Guam swimmer Claudia Clement Lamparzyk lived by example, dead at 42
- $3M in refund checks processed
- TakeCare denies COVID-19 patient; wife seeks reversal
Images
Videos
Two classes of government of Guam employees have emerged in the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more
The Work Zone
- Jerry Roberts
“When you're just like everybody else, you've nothing to offer other than your conformity.” Read more
- Sen.-elect Frank Blas Jr.
A phrase that we’ve commonly heard throughout this pandemic was “We’re in this together.” But as the months passed and the situation wasn’t ge… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In