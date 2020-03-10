Dolores "Loli" Mesa Crisostomo, of Dededo, died on March 2 at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. daily at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot. Last respects will be held from 9-11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24 at the Ordot church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery (Tiguac) in Nimitz Hill.

