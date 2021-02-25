Dolores Naputi Camacho, of Inarajan died Feb. 17 at the age of 68. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on Feb. 25 Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries