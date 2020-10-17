Dolores Pereda Sigaoat, known as “Lole” and “Laling,” familian Gabit/Liberato, of Barrigada, died Sept. 24 at the age of 86. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. 

Tags

Load entries