Dolores Pereda Sigaoat, known as “Lole" and "Laling," familian “Gabit" and “Liberato,” of Barrigada, died Sept. 24 at the age of 86. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Oct. 17 at the Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries