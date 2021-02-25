Dolores R. San Nicolas Barcinas, of Merizo died on Feb. 8 at the age of 63. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Feb. 26 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona.

