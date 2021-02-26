Dolores Tenorio Hall, also known as "Banik," of Dededo, died Feb. 18 at the age of 96. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 11 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

