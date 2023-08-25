Dominador "Domeng" C. Saldua, of Dededo, passed away Aug. 23 at the age of 69. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at 130 C. St. Biradan Pulattat, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 2 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

