Domingo “Doming” Minga Altuna, of Dededo, passed away April 10 at the age of 75. Mass of Intention is celebrated at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo at the following schedule: 6 p.m. weekdays, lower level, and at 5 p.m. weekends, upper level, with rosary to follow. Last respects will be held from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 21 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church. Mass for Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Report: Male suspect sold ‘ice’ ‘for survival’
- Man arrested on active warrant, suspicion of meth
- OPA: Ineligible for overtime, GDOE administrator OK'd $80K to himself
- ‘Surprised someone hasn’t sued GDOE'
- Work to remove medians begins today
- 'Unresponsive detainee' declared dead
- Pacific Air Forces show 'might'
- US Coast Guard takes governor for ride, tests helicopter on Guam
- Father offers 'summary' in Alvarez dismissal hearing
- GPD identifies gas tanker truck driver
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
Priority: Well-being
- Pingyuan "Edward" Lu
A TV news story on March 21 shocked us a lot. Reporter Matsuki Hirayama revealed a man arrested twice before on allegations that he sexually m… Read moreSad and good news before Child Abuse Prevention Month
- Anita Borja Enriquez
The University of Guam serves as that steward of place to deliver equitable and inclusive public value through its academic programs, research… Read moreSustaining UOG’s accreditation is key to delivering a high-quality Guam workforce
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In