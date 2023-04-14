Domingo “Doming” Minga Altuna, of Dededo, passed away April 10 at the age of 75. Mass of Intention is celebrated at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo at the following schedule: 6 p.m. weekdays, lower level, and at 5 p.m. weekends, upper level, with rosary to follow. Last respects will be held from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 21 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church. Mass for Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries