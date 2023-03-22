Domingo R. Canlas, of Yigo, died March 16 at the age of 83. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. March 28 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

