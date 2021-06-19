Domingo Santos Santos, also known as “Dom/Dingo”, familian “Buchi/Matin”, of Asan, Piti, died on June 12, at the age of 89. Mass of Intention is being said Saturday at 5 p.m., at Nino Perdido y Sagrada Familia Church in Asan. A Memorial Mass will be held at noon on June 22 at Nino Perdido y Sagrada Familia Church in Asan, followed by interment at Pigo Cemetery in Hagåtña.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘I’ve always felt different’
- GPD investigating shooting incident in Merizo
- 'Bugs in the food': Public Health shuts down 2 restaurants
- Squatters seek help as Tumon garage cleaned, secured
- GPA interviews: Firefighters, police engaged in gambling
- Shooting suspect at large
- Man gets upset, allegedly attacks victim over church donation
- Ex-GDOL staffer who stole PUA money and bought sports car going to prison
- Police: Children witnessed mother shatter window, injure woman
- $1M released from $34M rent, utilities aid program
Images
Videos
At 9:16 a.m. on Thursday, cellphone calls to the emergency 911 system could not go through. Read more
Insights
- Father Fran Hezel
Imagine the young mother feeding her infant and then settling the child in for a nap, as the mom sighs in relief at what she believes is a mom… Read more
- +2
- Marie Virata Halloran
Bart and Priscilla have been married for three years. Both had a very successful career. Bart was a lawyer and Priscilla was a pediatrician. T… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In