Domingo Santos Santos, also known as “Dom/Dingo”, familian “Buchi/Matin”, of Asan, Piti, died on June 12, at the age of 89. Mass of Intention is being said Saturday at 5 p.m., at Nino Perdido y Sagrada Familia Church in Asan. A Memorial Mass will be held at noon on June 22 at Nino Perdido y Sagrada Familia Church in Asan, followed by interment at Pigo Cemetery in Hagåtña.

