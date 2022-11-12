Dominic Yada Paet, also known as “Nick,” of Yigo, died Nov. 3 at the age of 41. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Private cremation will follow.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
While the whole world is celebrating World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14, which is the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who discovered insulin alo… Read moreIntegrate diabetes education into workplaces and schools
Last month the Fanohge Coalition sent a simple survey to all candidates seeking to represent Guam in I Liheslaturan Guåhan, as its attorney ge… Read more19 candidates take stand on CHamoru self-determination, future status, Marine buildup
