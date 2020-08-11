Domitila "Til" Blas Bamba, familian Tugon, of Yigo, died on Aug. 2 at the age of 65. Nightly rosary is being said at 7 p.m. at #357 Nevermind Road, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be offered at 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

