Donald “Don” Amos Seery, of Agana Heights, died March 10 at the age of 89. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. April 2 at the Guam United Methodist Church, Route 15, and Fadian Point Road (near Eagles Football Field) in Mangilao. Memorial service will commence at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. Use of face masks will be required and strictly enforced.
