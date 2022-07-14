Donald “Gomer” Edwin Gomez, familian Beti, of Dededo, died July 7 at the age of 67. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, followed by interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park.

