Donald James Eckert Jr., of Talofofo, died Nov. 6 at the age of 62. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 28 at Harvest Baptist Church, Barrigada. Memorial service will be held from 11 a.m.-noon. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

