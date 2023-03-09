Donald “Donaldo”/“Don” James Storey, of Toto, died March 2 at the age of 68. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10:30–11:45 a.m. March 16 at Agat-Santa Rita Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Memorial service will commence at noon. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Donald James Storey
