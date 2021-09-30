Donna Marie Aflleje Cruz, familian Papa, of Tamuning, died on Sept. 13. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 6 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
