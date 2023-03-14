Donna Marie Cruz Quintanilla, Familian Nabot, of Dededo. died March 13 at the age of 38. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. (lower level) from Monday-Friday 5 p.m. (upper level) Saturday & Sunday at Santa Barbara Church, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. March 21 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be at noon at Santa Barbara Church (lower level), Dededo. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco, "Tiguag” Cemetery, Nimitz Hill.

