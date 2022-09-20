Doreen "Rena" Marie Cruz Cepeda, Of Mongmong, September 9 at the age of 52. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. September 26 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church in Mongmong. Private cremation to follow.

Tags

Load entries