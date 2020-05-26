Dorinda “Dee" Marie Flores, of Umatac, died May 20 at the age of 45. Last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 30 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Tiguac Cemetery, Nimitz Hill.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Quarantined traveler tests positive for COVID-19
- Senators frustrated over lack of straightforward answers
- Son of Micronesia graduates from Naval Academy
- Residential cluster identified in Yigo during contact tracing
- Tent hospital will be moved to Naval Base Guam
- Guam shoppers form long lines as Ross reopens
- Pig hunting derby will help feed families
- 3,300 Economic Impact Payment checks processed
- GovGuam hires director for 4-person agency
- Expecting unemployment money? Consider opening a bank account
Images
Videos
The issue of high overtime costs in the government of Guam's law enforcement departments isn't new. Read more
The Work Zone
- By Jerry Roberts
Interim Guam Visitors Bureau CEO Carl Gutierrez says COVID-19 has presented Guam with a unique opportunity to reimagine the visitor industry, … Read more
- By John Thomas Brown
Editor's note: Local attorney and Guam procurement expert and teacher John Thomas Brown wrote a 10-page opinion titled "Guam laws on emergency… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In