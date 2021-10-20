Doris Ann Aguigi Terlaje died on Oct. 12 at the age of 63. Nightly rosaries are being prayed at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Meeting ID: 717 8234 7689 Passcode: mom
Last Respects for Doris Ann will be held on Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. Public viewing may be viewed live via Zoom. Meeting ID: 839 4791 1484 Passcode: mom
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadeloupe Church in Santa Rita. Internment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
