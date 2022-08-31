Doris Cruz Cruz of Dededo, died August 27 at the age of 60. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11:15 a.m. September 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

